Migrant woman fatally stabbed by husband in Hoshiarpur

A 33-year-old migrant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband at a kiln in a village here on Friday, police said.

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The deceased has been identified as Jyoti, a native of Chhattisgarh.

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According to police, the incident occurred in Dagan village under the Hajipur police station at around 2 am when Jyoti had an altercation with her husband Lakshmi Narayan over some issue.

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In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her with a knife, resulting in her death on the spot.

Station House Officer Harpreet Singh said the police received information that migrant labourers were residing at the kiln, where a woman had been murdered.

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He said a forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect evidence and examine it. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest the accused, the SHO said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI