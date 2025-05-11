Migrant workers return to home states as tensions rise, agricultural crisis looms

The rising tensions between India and Pakistan have begun to take a toll on Punjab’s agriculture, with migrant workers fleeing the state, fearing the outbreak of war. In previous years, this time of the season would see an influx of migrant labourers from other states, particularly for paddy cultivation.

However, this year the situation is starkly different. The number of workers arriving for the harvesting and transplantation season is near zero, while a growing number of migrant workers in Punjab have started returning to their home states, fearing the escalating conflict.

As many workers flocked to bus and railway stations to leave, they expressed a sense of urgency over their safety. One worker, who was headed to Bihar, shared, “Koi baat nahi iss baar paisa nahi kamayenge, agar jaan bach gayi toh paisa toh phir bhi kam lenge” (It doesn’t matter if we don’t earn money this time; if we stay alive, we will earn money later).

Advertisement

The situation is so grave that many workers, unable to find trains, opted to take buses from Hoshiarpur to Jalandhar, where they could catch trains to their home states.

This sudden exodus is having a significant impact on agriculture, with essential tasks like maize harvesting and paddy transplantation now at risk. Farmers such as Gurdeep Singh Khun Khun, Gurmeet Singh Baghpur and Bhupinder Singh expressed concerns over the impending shortage of labour, which could severely affect the timely completion of farming activities. Some farmers had already paid advances to the workers, meaning their departure would also lead to financial losses.

Advertisement

Along with the mass migration, the fear of war has sparked panic buying in the markets. Residents, fearing shortages of essential goods, have rushed to grocery stores and other shops to stock up on supplies. The fear of missile attacks and potential disruptions to supply chains has led many to hoard basic necessities. Even after the air raid sirens sounded in the evening, people continued to crowd shops, buying items in large quantities.

The administration has issued orders to curb hoarding, urging shopkeepers to avoid selling goods in bulk, but the panic buying continues unabated.

In a related development, the demand for battery inverters has skyrocketed due to power blackouts over the past two days. As people prepare for potential electricity shortages, long lines have formed outside shops selling inverters. Many customers have had to book inverters for delivery in the coming days due to the overwhelming demand.

Local dealer Rakesh Sharma shared that the surge in demand has been so intense that he has had little time to rest, let alone take care of his own needs. Sellers are struggling to keep up with the demand as people rush to secure battery backups in case of prolonged power outages.