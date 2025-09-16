Migrants face backlash after child’s murder, villagers take out march

In the aftermath of the shocking murder of a 5-year-old child, allegedly involving a migrant, tensions in the district have escalated. What began as outrage is now taking shape as a wider campaign against migrant workers, with several village panchayats passing resolutions restricting their presence.

Advertisement

Villages, including Purhiran, Badla and Chabbewal, have resolved not to provide land, housing, or official documentation support to migrants. Purhiran panchayat, at a meeting held at Gurdwara Zahra Zahur, passed a resolution warning that no Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, or access to government facilities will be given to migrants. A protest march followed the meeting.

Speaking at the protest, villagers Bhupinder Singh, Balwinder Kaur, Gurpreet Singh, and Joginder Singh expressed serious concerns, claiming that many migrants were involved in drug abuse, thefts, and violent behaviour. “The generosity shown by the Punjabis has been taken for granted. Migrants must now undergo police verification or leave the village within a week,” they said, adding that landlords supporting migrants would also face action.

Advertisement

At Badla village, a similar resolution was passed under the leadership of Sarpanch Kamlesh Rani, demanding that all migrants and members of the Gujjar community submit their identity cards to the panchayat immediately. Residents living in farmhouses and on private land were also asked to report to the sarpanch, failing which eviction proceedings would begin within a week.

Chabbewal Panchayat also joined the movement, banning unauthorised migrants and urging administrative action. Chabbewal and Purhiran host large populations of migrant workers, primarily employed in local factories and construction.

Advertisement

The campaign is spreading across the region, with over two dozen panchayats expecting to join in the coming days.

The situation reflects growing tensions and calls for intervention by the local authorities to maintain law and order while ensuring due process.

---------