Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

The Special TADA Court of Justice DP Singla in Jalandhar has ordered life imprisonment to militant Satinderjit Singh, alias Mintu, in the more than 35-year-old murder case of Surinder Singh Makkar, brother of ex-MLA Sarabjit Makkar.

The incident took place around 9 am on January 22, 1987 at Makkar’s place in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar here. A case had been lodged under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act. Later, Sections 3 and 4 of the TADA Act were also added, and Mintu along with Harvinder Singh and Palwinder Singh, was nominated. Mintu was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) the same year while others accused passed away during the course of the trial.

The trial got re-started in 2014 after his arrest and lawyer Mandeep Singh Sachdev contested the case for the victim’s family. When the case was initially lodged, domestic help of the victim Swaran Kaur had got her statement recorded. She mentioned that she had come for work from her house in nearby Buta village.

She had said the door bell had rang that day and when she opened it, she saw three armed youth who had come on blue scooter. They opened the door and fired indiscriminately. They only targetted Surinder Makkar, who received several gunshot injuries. He died on the spot. A case was lodged in the Divison No.6 police station.

When the incident occurred, the son of the victim, Prince Makkar, was just five-year-old. He is currently lodged in the Gurdaspur jail in the Gikki murder case.

Almost 18 years after the incident, Mintu, who got linked up with Khalistani Commando Force, got arrested on June 22, 2005. A challan was filed in the case, but he managed to get bail. He was declared a PO again. He was arrested once again in 2013 by the Batala police with a recovery of 4 kg of heroin. It was then that the case finally got re-opened.