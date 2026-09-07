Milk price to go up by Rs5 per litre from Sept 11

The Association of Jamsher Dairy Complex Jalandhar has taken a decision to increase price of milk by Rs 5 per litre from September 11.

The decision was announced after the dairy owners held a meeting at Jamsher on Saturday. The members said the decision had been taken in view of rising inflation and the continuously increasing prices of items related to milk production such as cattle feed, green and dry fodder, medicines and other essential supplies. The dairy owners led by Bhupinder Ghumman have said the expenses of dairy farmers and livestock rearers have increased considerably.

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Therefore, the increase in the price of milk has been made keeping in mind the interests of people associated with the dairy business. The association has appealed to all milk producers, dairy owners and buyers to cooperate with this decision.