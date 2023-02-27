Millet farming: Agri Dept begins survey

Kapurthala, January 26
Kapurthala Agriculture Department has ordered a survey of district blocks to find how many farmers are willing to practise millet farming.
As 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets, the Agriculture Department has decided to increase the area under millet cultivation from 2,500 acres to 5,000 acres. Last year, millets were grown on 2,500 acres of agricultural land in the state.
