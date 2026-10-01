Minimally invasive spine surgery aims for precision, recovery: Doc

Spine surgery is no longer synonymous with large incisions and prolonged recovery. Minimally invasive techniques are enabling surgeons to treat several spinal conditions through smaller openings, reducing tissue damage and aiding faster recovery. But careful diagnosis, patient selection and surgical judgement remain crucial, says Dr Prikshit Ohri, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Jalandhar.

In spine surgery, one of the first questions many patients ask is, “Will I get a big scar?” It is an understandable concern. The thought of surgery on the spine can be frightening. But spine surgery has changed dramatically.

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Today, many spinal conditions can be treated through small incisions using specialised tubes, microscopes and endoscopes. This approach is known as minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS).

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Small cut, precise surgery

The idea behind MISS is simple: to tackle the problem while disturbing as little of the surrounding muscle and tissue as possible.

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Instead of making a large incision and extensively moving aside the muscles, the surgeon can use a narrow working channel to access the spine. Depending on the condition, procedures such as disc surgery, nerve decompression and selected spinal fusions can be performed using MISS techniques. The goal is not simply to create a smaller scar. The real aim is to minimise unnecessary tissue injury while effectively treating the underlying problem.

Who can benefit?

Patients with conditions such as slipped discs causing sciatica, spinal stenosis, selected cases of spinal instability, certain spinal fractures and adjacent-segment disease after previous fusion may be candidates for minimally invasive procedures.

For appropriately selected patients, potential benefits may include less muscle disruption, reduced postoperative pain, smaller incisions, less blood loss, shorter hospital stays and earlier mobilisation.

But there is an important catch. Not every back problem needs surgery, and not every surgery can be minimally invasive. A small incision does not automatically mean a better operation. The correct diagnosis, proper patient selection and appropriate surgical technique matter far more than the size of the scar.

Sometimes conventional surgery may be the safer or more appropriate option, particularly in complex spinal deformities, major trauma or certain revision surgeries.

Tech meets experience

Endoscopes, microscopes and navigation have transformed what spine surgeons can see and how precisely they can operate. But technology is a tool, not a replacement for clinical judgement.

An MRI may show a disc bulge or degenerative changes, but that does not necessarily mean surgery is required. Symptoms, clinical examination and imaging findings should be considered before deciding on treatment. Ultimately, modern spine surgery is not about making an operation smaller simply for the sake of it. It is about doing what is necessary through the least disruptive approach that is safe and appropriate for the patient.

(As told to Amritsar Tribune’s Deepkamal Kaur)