Mining Department XEN, SDO nabbed accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 31

Amidst the ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed an Executive Engineer (XEN) and a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Mining Department while accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. The arrested officials have been identified as Sartaj Singh Randhawa, XEN, posted in Hoshiarpur, and Harjinder Singh, SDO, posted in Dasuya.

A VB spokesperson said that Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Dholan village in Jagraon tehsil, had lodged a complaint that he was working with Regal Enterprises Company as a site controller. The company was awarded a land-filling contract at Mukerian-Talwara railway line and had deposited Rs 41,10,117 fee fixed by the government with the department concerned to excavate soil from Ghagwal village in Dasuya tehsil.

Thereafter, it came to their notice that the land for which the fee was paid fell under Sections 4 and 5 of the Forest Act. The company filed an application to transfer the royalty in March 2023. The complainant and his senior Jatinder Singh met the SDO and the XEN at the latter’s office on July 20. XEN Sartaj Randhawa said the royalty could not be transferred. After repeated requests, he said that SDO Harjinder Singh would talk to them in this regard.

After a few days, the SDO called Jatinder at his office in Dasuya and told that the XEN had demanded Rs 12 lakh bribe to transfer the royalty. Later, the SDO agreed to settle the matter at Rs 8 lakh, the complainant alleged.

The spokesperson said after preliminary investigation of the complaint, a VB team from Hoshiarpur laid a trap and arrested both the suspects while accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses.

An FIR No. 22 was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 34 of the IPC against XEN Sartaj Randhawa and SDO Harjinder Singh at the Jalandhar range VB police station today. Both suspects would be produced in a court on Friday and further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson said.

