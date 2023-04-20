Mining SDO, driver caught taking Rs 40K bribe

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its ongoing campaign against corruption in the state, nabbed a SDO of the Mining Department, Sarbjit and his driver Mani Ram, posted at Hoshiarpur, red-handed for receiving a bribe of Rs 40,000.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said the accused have been arrested on the complaint of Rajinder Singh, a resident of village Pur Hiran in Hoshiarpur district. He said that the complainant approached the VB and informed that he has been engaged in filling of plots and under- construction houses with loose earth and used to carry the trolleys filled with soil. The complainant also alleged that the SDO and his driver demanded Rs 40,000 per month for him to run his business smoothly.

The spokesperson added that after preliminary investigation of the complaint, the Vigilance Bureau unit of Jalandhar range laid a trap and the accused were arrested on the spot while accepting the bribe money from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. The bribe money was also recovered by the Vigilance Bureau team.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar. Further investigation in the case is in progress, the spokesperson informed.