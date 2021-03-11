Punjab Minister acts swiftly on NRI’s complaint

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 19

Acting swiftly on the social media post of New Zealand-based NRI Jadeep Singh against the village panchayat of Nihalgarh, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal visited the village on Friday.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Mukhtiar Rai and other officials concerned accompanied the minister to the village. Dhaliwal, who also holds the NRI affairs portfolio, said the NRI had accused the village panchayat of creating hindrances in the construction of two gates on his purchased land. The minister immediately instructed the officials concerned to resolve the problem amicably. AAP Leader Joginder Singh Maan was also present on the occasion.

