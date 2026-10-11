Minister Bhagat inaugurates state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 4

Punjab minister Mohinder Bhagat on Saturday inaugurated the state-level competitions for Season-4 of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at the Government Arts and Sports College. The competitions, which began on October 10, feature events in volleyball, shooting, chess and table tennis.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said, “Since our Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is himself a sports lover, he has consistently prioritised athletic growth across all disciplines, from football and hockey to volleyball”.

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Highlighting massive administrative investments, the minister revealed that the Punjab government had earmarked sports budget of Rs 1,800 crore. This substantial allocation is dedicated to constructing model playgrounds across both rural and urban sectors. He added that the government was providing advance financial support for diet and training to top players preparing for national and international arenas, eliminating financial hurdles.

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Bhagat also commended the district administration and sports department for exhorting all participants to compete with dedication and true sportsmanship. Earlier, District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh Bajwa, swimming coach Umesh Sharma, volleyball coach Amritpal Singh, Palwinder Kaur, chess coach Dinesh Ghera, along with athletes and officials welcomed the chief guest upon his arrival in the campus.