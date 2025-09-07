DT
Home / Jalandhar / Minister, DC distribute aid to rain-hit families

Minister, DC distribute aid to rain-hit families

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:48 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
Punjab Horticulture and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal, on Saturday disbursed financial assistance to families who suffered losses during the recent spell of rains.

Handing over cheques to the affected, the minister said the Punjab government had released funds to combat the natural disaster. Of this, Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for Jalandhar district, he added. They also handed over a cheque for Rs 1.20 lakh to Meenu Walia, whose entire house in Basti Gujan had collapsed in heavy rains that lashed the city this week.

Dr Aggarwal informed that the district administration had already conducted an extensive assessment of damage caused by heavy rains. He said that 573 houses have been surveyed by his teams and more than Rs 1 crore is under the process of disbursement. He also offered support to the affected family in Basti Gujan which suffered roof collapse due to rains. He urged people to report their losses on the WhatsApp number 9646222555 for response from his relief teams.

