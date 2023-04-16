Minister: Govt quick to give relief for crop loss

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state is the first government to distribute cheques of compensation money for the losses of the farmers due to heavy and untimely rains while the crop is still in the field, AAP cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has claimed.

The AAP minister was addressing a press conference in Jalandhar with the party’s district president Amritpal Singh, state secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and party spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal when he made the remark. ETO said the CM Bhagwant Mann had given away the compensation cheques to the farmers of Abohar on Baisakhi. Special girdawari is under process in the whole state and soon the farmers will get compensation for their losses. The AAP leader stressed that it is the first time that cheques are not issued in the name of the owner of land but to the farmers who cultivated crops in that field. That way, the compensation amount is actually reaching the right people, he stressed.

He noted that 10 per cent of the compensation money is reserved for the labourers and workers because they have been facing tough financial situations due to the incessant rain and hailstorm.