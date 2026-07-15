Minister Goyal inaugurates Naru Nangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, solar plant in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Water Resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the Naru Nangal Lift Irrigation scheme and a 330 kW solar power system for Kandi Canal stage-II at Bassi Purani village in the presence of MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa, marking a major step towards energy-efficient irrigation in the Kandi region.

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The project combines lift irrigation with renewable energy to ensure a reliable water supply to farmers while reducing operational costs. A 330 kW solar power plant, installed at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore, will significantly reduce electricity consumption for the lift scheme and promote the use of clean energy.

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Addressing the gathering, Barinder Goyal said the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government is committed to providing modern irrigation infrastructure and ensuring that canal water reaches every farm, including tail-end areas. He said efficient use of water resources is essential for reducing cultivation costs and enhancing farmers’ income.

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The minister said the Naru Nangal Lift Scheme has been constructed on the left bank of the Kandi Canal to supply irrigation water to elevated areas that cannot be served through gravity flow. The scheme uses seven 100-horsepower pumps to lift canal water nearly 75 feet, after which it is distributed through an underground pipeline network using gravity.

The two-stage lift irrigation project has a combined discharge capacity of 20 cusecs and will provide irrigation to nearly 3,200 acres of agricultural land. A 92-km underground pipeline network has been laid to supply canal water to 18 villages in the Hoshiarpur and Chabbewal Assembly constituencies.

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Highlighting the renewable energy component, Goyal said the lift scheme has a connected electrical load of 540 kW and the newly commissioned 330-kW solar power system will substantially reduce power costs, lower operational expenditure and ensure sustainable, uninterrupted irrigation for farmers.

The villages benefiting from the project include Bassi Purani, Nandan, Bassi Kikkran, Jahankhelan, Mahilanwali, Bassi Hast Khan, Bassi Kundian, Bassi Daud Khan, Naru Nangal, Kaundla, Ali Di Bassi, Baithula, Bassi Mustafa, Bahadurpur Bahian, Naru Nangal Khas, Dhirowal, Bassi Ali Khan and Jandoli.

Representatives of the beneficiary village panchayats appreciated the initiative, stating that the project would improve irrigation availability and strengthen agricultural productivity in the region. Hoshiarpur Cooperative Bank chairman Vikram Sharma, SDM Hoshiarpur Parampreet Singh, superintending engineer Vijay Gill, Ajay Mohan Babbi, Varinder Sharma Bindu and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.