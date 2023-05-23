Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 22

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Monday conducted a surprise visit to RTA office and checked buses at local Rama Mandi Chowk, Kartarpur and Dhilwan Toll Plaza. Five buses plying without valid papers were impounded.

Can’t ply without valid documents No bus without valid documents, including tax, tour details and permits will be allowed to ply on the roads. The surprise checking will be intensified in days to come. Challans will be issued if any bus is found flouting norms. Laljit Singh Bhullar, Transport Minister

He along with officials scrutinised the documents of buses at the three locations. Of the 63 buses that were checked, five were impounded and challans were issued to 14 for different violations.

Accompanied by Transport Department officials and the Regional Transport Authority Secretary, the minister also interacted with the staff at RTA office at 7:30 am and directed to get delivery of public services within a set time limit. He expressed satisfaction as the staff was present at their respective seats in the morning and performing their duties. He went around the RTA office to know the functioning of the staff as well as check the attendance registers.

