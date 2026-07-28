Minister inaugurates Aam Aadmi Clinic at Hoshiarpur Central Jail

Punjab Jails and NRI Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh on Monday inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic at Central Jail, Hoshiarpur, to provide healthcare services to inmates. The clinic was formally dedicated by an inmate during the inauguration ceremony.

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Addressing the gathering, he said the newly established facility is the 77th Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur district and the 1,090th in Punjab. He said the clinic will provide inmates with free primary healthcare services, 45 types of diagnostic tests, and more than 100 essential medicines.

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The Minister said that over 1,400 inmates lodged in Central Jail will now be able to access routine medical check-ups, diagnostic services, and prescribed medicines within the jail premises. He added that similar Aam Aadmi Clinics have already been established in eight jails across the state.

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According to the Minister, nearly 5.90 crore people have availed themselves of healthcare services through Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab, while more than 3.50 crore diagnostic tests have been conducted so far. He also said the government is planning to establish 300 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the coming months to expand access to primary healthcare.

Jail Superintendent Harcharan Singh Gill and Civil Surgeon Dr Mandeep Kamal briefed the Minister about the healthcare arrangements and facilities available at Central Jail. Additional Superintendent Harbans Singh, Deputy Superintendent Asha Rani, Urban Nodal Officer for Aam Aadmi Clinics Dr Rohit Babuta, District Programme Manager (NHM) Mohammad Asif, and other officials were present on the occasion.