 Minister inaugurates foot overbridge in Phagwara : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Minister inaugurates foot overbridge in Phagwara

Minister inaugurates foot overbridge in Phagwara

Minister inaugurates foot overbridge in Phagwara

Union Minister Som Parkash and DRM Seema Sharma at the Phagwara railway station. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 8

Union Minister Som Parkash today inaugurated a new foot over bridge and a waiting room at the Phagwara railway station and laid the foundation stone of two underpasses constructed under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana' and various other development projects.

The minister said after the inauguration, "To ensure convenience for travellers and visitors, a waiting room has been constructed on the bridge at a total cost of Rs 5.16 crore."

He added that a whopping Rs 33.74 crore would be shelled out for the development of the railway station. As part of the development project, Parkash noted that modern facilities will be ensured at the station, such as entry gates on both the sides, an elevator and a ticket counter. He stated that as many as 18 stations under the Ferozepur division have been selected for development under the scheme, at a jaw-dropping cost of Rs 1,133 crore.

18 stations selected

