Minister inaugurates halt of trains at Dasuya, Mukerian

Dasuya, January 8

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash has said the policies of empowering and enriching every citizen of the country through various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government at the Centre were taking the country towards new heights. He said he hopes that India will emerge as a strong and developed country in this Amrit Kaal before year 2047.

Addressing a gathering to mark the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra on the premises of the Dasuya railway station, he said those who were deprived of the welfare schemes of the government could avail of their benefits through this yatra.

During the programme, everyone, including Union Minister Som Prakash, listened with great interest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direct interaction with the beneficiaries of welfare schemes, including those from Gurdaspur and across the state.

The minister distributed identity cards of these schemes among the new beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban, through which they can start their own business. He also distributed gas connections on the spot among the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme.

Stalls were also set up by various departments of the government to provide benefits of the schemes on the occasion.

Later, the halt of three trains — Jammu Tawi-Pune (Jhelum Express), Jammu Tawi-Jaisalmer (Shalimar Express) and Jammu Tawi-Kolkata (Sealdah Express) — was also inaugurated by the minister at Dasuya railway station. He also inaugurated a raised platform laid at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and newly built public utilities at Mukerian railway station. He informed that now on, the Begampura Express would also have a halt at Mukerian station.

