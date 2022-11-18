Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Hoshiarpur, November 17
Punjab Social Justice and Empowerment, Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur inaugurated the ‘Udariyan Bal Vikas Mela’ at anganwadi centre in Dholanwal village today. She also inaugurated the newly constructed building of one-stop Sakhi centre built at a cost of Rs 48.63 lakh on the Civil Hospital premises. The minister paid visit to old-age home, children home and special home at Ram Colony Camp.
Addressing the gathering during the ‘Udariya Bal Vikas Mela’, she asked the common people to take advantage of the schemes being run by the department through anganwadi centres. She said the purpose of these fairs was to bring the children of anganwadi centres forward on every front and bring about their all-round development. She also saw the stalls put up by the self-help groups and the exhibition on nutritious food for the children. During this, the children of anganwadi centres displayed their talent.
Inaugurating the centre, Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the department was committed to prevent physical and mental violence against women. She said so far 670 cases have been disposed of by the Sakhi Centre in Hoshiarpur, out of which 342 are related to domestic violence. Apart from this, free medical services have been provided in about 280 cases and free legal services in 71 cases.
