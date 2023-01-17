Minister invites varsities to make state start-up hub

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 16

Education and Industrial Training Minister Harjot Singh Bains has invited universities to make Punjab a start-up hub. He said start-up activities were the need of the hour. He shared the example of an alumnus of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), who is setting up a successful company with jaggery.

Addressing the 27th Foundation Day function of IKG PTU as the chief guest on Monday, the Cabinet Minister stressed the industries in Punjab were in dire need of skilled workers. Sharing the facts of requirement of the boiler industry, he said the industry required 50,000 skilled workers, whereas there’s no related degree or certification available in the state. The minister attributed the lack of interaction and coordination between school, college or technical education and universities. He encouraged education institutions and universities to work together for the betterment of the state and its employment need. He promised the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission and the recommendation to extend the benefits of the old pension scheme to the employees of technical universities as well.

Earlier, he was accorded a warm welcome by Registrar Dr SK Misra, Finance Officer Dr Sukhbir Singh Walia and Controller of Examinations Dr Paramjit Singh. Dr Misra presented the details of 26 years of achievements and initiatives of the university before the minister. On the occasion, “Pavitar Kirtan” in the holy presence of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was also performed by “Raagi Singh”.

Renowned Industrialist Harjinder Singh Cheema, chairman, Cheema Boilers, Ropar; and Surender Vikram Singh, founder, VT Netzwelt Pvt Ltd; was awarded by Bains. Alumnus Rahul Davesar, People Manager Microsoft and Kaushal Singh, Co-Founder and COO Jagger Cane (start-up) received special awards during the ceremony. The Technical Education Minister also released the annual calendar of Public Relations Department of the University.