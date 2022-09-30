Minister Jimpa launches property rights scheme

Hoshiarpur, September 29
Paving the way for the residents of Lal Lakir in the Hoshiarpur district to obtain ownership rights, Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa launched the ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’ scheme in Shergarh here on Thursady.
On this occasion, he said, “Due to this initiative of the state government, the people living within the red line in the district will benefit greatly as they would get property rights.” He noted that people had been facing huge problems for a long time, but, obtaining ownership rights would resolve all their problems.
He added, “Under this scheme, property cards will be created for them, allowing them to avail loans and the benefits of various other schemes.”
He shared that all the preparations have been completed by the district administration. District Revenue Officer Gurmeet Singh Mann has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to oversee the project.
