Minister lays stone of shed at grain market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a steel shed to be constructed at a cost of Rs 28 lakh at the Kohala grain market.

The minister, while speaking about the project, said farmers and commission agents were facing lots of problems due to the unavailability of the shed during the procurement season. He said now the farmers would be able to save their produce from rain by keeping it under the shed. He said the Punjab Government was making sincere efforts to facilitate the peasantry.

Balkar Singh said besides the new shed, roads in the grain market would also be repaired at a cost of Rs 13 lakh for smooth flow of traffic. The minister asked the officials to keep a vigil on the construction works to ensure quality material being used by contractors.