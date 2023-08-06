Minister lays stones of development projects worth Rs 76L

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 5

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh laid foundation stones of several infrastructure development projects worth Rs 76 lakh in the district today.

The projects for which foundation stones laid include construction of a new health and wellness centre (Rs 30 lakh) in Kalyanpur, a community hall (Rs 20 lakh) in Gobindpur and new streets and drains (Rs 6 lakh) in Gill and a new panchayat hall in Nahal (Rs 20 lakh) villages of the district.

In his address, the Minister said these projects would have a significant impact on the socio-economic conditions of people in these villages. He said the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given priority to development of villages to facilitate people. He said there was no paucity of funds for the development of villages and every effort would be made to ensure timely completion of these projects. The Cabinet Minister also listed the achievements of the AAP government.

Heads and members of village panchayats were also present on the occasion.