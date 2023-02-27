Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 26

Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday laid foundation stones of development works in Kartarpur, Adampur and Kukkar Pind grain markets to be completed at a cost of Rs 2.51 crore.

Announcing that several development works are being carried out in mandis across the state, the minister said with the completion of said works, markets would get a major facelift besides ensuring requisite amenities to farmers and other stakeholders. The minister, along with MLA Balkar Singh, laid a foundation stone to get the works, worth Rs 1.19 crore, started in Kartarpur Grain Market. He said the grain market would have a boundary wall along national highway and CC flooring.

The minister also pointed out that various development works were being started in markets in view of visiting farmers and other stakeholders, especially during crop seasons. These works would be initiated at all mandis in Jalandhar district, he added.

After Kartarpur, the Minister laid the foundation stone of a project worth Rs 87 lakh at the Grain Market Adampur where Stella cover shed would be constructed for the vegetable market. The minister also interacted with the farmers and promised them to fulfil demands put forth by them for the development of the mandi.

Dhaliwal also visited a sugar mill at Bhogpur, where he held interactions with the officers. He directed them to clear the pending payments to the cane growers immediately after the completion of crushing season scheduled for mid April.

Later on, the minister reached the grain market at Kukkar Pind, where he laid the foundation stone for the construction of an approach road and public conveniences block to be completed at a cost of Rs. 45 lakh. Recently, he got started the development works worth Rs 11.47 crore in various mandis of Jalandhar district. He said the state government was making all-out efforts to revamp the infrastructure in state grain markets.

Several leaders, councillors and panchayats members today joined AAP. MLAs Balkar Singh, Jasvir Singh Raja and Punjab Container and Warehousing Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara were also present on the occasion.