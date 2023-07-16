Minister lays stress on timely lifting of garbage

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 15

Local Government Minister Balkar Singh on Saturday directed officials of the Municipal Corporation to make sure that the entire city should be properly cleaned with smooth flow of sewerage system amid the rainy season.

The minister, who reached at the Municipal Corporation office, said that there should be cleanliness along the roads in the city areas, timely lifting of garbage to facilitate the people especially during the ongoing rains. He also emphasised that the public services being provided by the Municipal Corporation, be delivered within a span of minimal time through a transparent system.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish informed the minister about the ongoing development projects in the city areas. The minister asserted to ensure quality works besides keeping a regular supervision of such projects. He took stock of the functioning of different branches in the corporation besides directing the officials to resolve public grievances in a minimum time frame.