Minister, Mayor lay foundation stone for Rs 42L sewer project

Minister, Mayor lay foundation stone for Rs 42L sewer project

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:39 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Minister Mohinder Bhagat and Mayor Vaneet Dhir laid the foundation stone of a sewer project in in Jalandhar.
Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat and city Mayor Vaneet Dhir on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a new sewerage project worth Rs 42 lakh in Major Colony and Dashmesh Colony falling in Ward No. 40. The project aims to provide a permanent solution to sewer-related problems being faced by residents of these localities.

Bhagat reiterated that there was no shortage of funds for development works and assured that more projects related to sewerage, roads and water supply would be rolled out across the city in the coming days. Mayor Vaneet Dhir emphasised that strict instructions had already been issued to officials to adhere to prescribed timelines and maintain high standards in project-related works.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli announced a long-awaited road improvement plan for Surya Enclave. With the efforts of Kohli, this colony was transferred from the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation. Now, road construction work in this colony is set to begin at a cost of Rs 5.10 crore. The move is being seen as a significant step towards developing a safe, smooth, and modern road infrastructure in the locality.

Under the approved plan, the main road near Kendriya Sadan in Surya Enclave will be strengthened using advanced road construction technology. Along with this, repair and renovation work will also be carried out in the internal streets of Surya Enclave.

