Minister on surprise visit, reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh paid a surprise visit to the city this morning and reviewed its cleanliness arrangements. He was accompanied by Mayor Vaneet Dhir, DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and MC Commissioner Gautam Jain.

To assess the on-ground situation of cleanliness, the minister along with a team of officials visited various areas of the city, including the bus stand, railway station, Garha Road, PIMS Road and Damoria Bridge, issuing instructions on the spot.

The minister directed MC officials to ensure proper daily lifting of garbage. He emphasised that there should be no delay in this task. He added that in areas where garbage accumulates in large quantities, lifting must be ensured both in the morning and evening.

He mentioned that similar surprise visits would be carried out in other cities in the coming days to ensure a clean environment and better facilities for residents.

Appealing to the public for cooperation in keeping cities clean, the minister said every citizen plays a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness. He urged people not to throw household waste on the streets but to dispose of it at designated locations. He said the department is always ready to help people and any cleanliness-related issue will be resolved promptly.

He also extended greetings to sanitation workers on the occasion of Labour Day and stated that the government will ensure no shortage of facilities for them. He emphasised that labourers are a vital part of society and the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stands firmly with them.