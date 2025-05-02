DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Minister on surprise visit, reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Minister on surprise visit, reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

Directs MC officials to ensure proper daily garbage lifting
article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:05 AM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Local Bodies Minister Ravjot Singh with officers visit in Jalandhar and check several sites which are covered with garbage on Thursday.
Advertisement

Local Bodies Minister Dr Ravjot Singh paid a surprise visit to the city this morning and reviewed its cleanliness arrangements. He was accompanied by Mayor Vaneet Dhir, DC Dr Himanshu Aggarwal and MC Commissioner Gautam Jain.

To assess the on-ground situation of cleanliness, the minister along with a team of officials visited various areas of the city, including the bus stand, railway station, Garha Road, PIMS Road and Damoria Bridge, issuing instructions on the spot.

The minister directed MC officials to ensure proper daily lifting of garbage. He emphasised that there should be no delay in this task. He added that in areas where garbage accumulates in large quantities, lifting must be ensured both in the morning and evening.

Advertisement

He mentioned that similar surprise visits would be carried out in other cities in the coming days to ensure a clean environment and better facilities for residents.

Appealing to the public for cooperation in keeping cities clean, the minister said every citizen plays a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness. He urged people not to throw household waste on the streets but to dispose of it at designated locations. He said the department is always ready to help people and any cleanliness-related issue will be resolved promptly.

Advertisement

He also extended greetings to sanitation workers on the occasion of Labour Day and stated that the government will ensure no shortage of facilities for them. He emphasised that labourers are a vital part of society and the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, stands firmly with them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper