Minister opens field office to assist veterans

In a step to support ex-servicemen and their families, Punjab Defence Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Tuesday inaugurated a field office of the Defence Welfare Department on the premises of the Sainik Welfare Office in Jalandhar.

The initiative aims to provide ex-servicemen and their dependents with seamless assistance in government-related matters, especially with Department of Defence Welfare.

Accompanied by MLA Raman Arora, Chairman, Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission, Chandan Grewal, Chairman, District Planning Committee, Amritpal Singh, Chairman, Punjab Agri-Export Corporation Limited, Mangal Singh Bassi, and District Sainik Welfare Officer, Commander Baljinder Singh Virk, the minister emphasised that the government, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is committed to ensuring the welfare of all citizens.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by ex-servicemen in safeguarding the nation, Bhagat stressed the government’s responsibility to support them in their daily interactions with government officers. He urged veterans and their families to utilise the newly established field office for assistance with various government departments.

To further enhance accessibility, Bhagat announced that he would visit the office periodically to address the concerns of ex-servicemen. Senior officials from the department will also be present to ensure smooth processing of their requests, eliminating the need to travel to Chandigarh headquarters.

He highlighted that the office is expected to benefit ex-servicemen from Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar and even the Malwa region.

Highlighting the government’s pro-soldier initiatives, Bhagat noted that ex gratia for martyrs has been increased to Rs 1 crore and the next of kin of martyr are assured government jobs. The minister reiterated the state’s commitment to honouring and facilitating those who have served the nation.