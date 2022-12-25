Minister opens medical camp in Nawanshahr

Nawanshahr, December 24
Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra on Saturday inaugurated a mega medical check-up camp organised by the Bhuriwale Trust to commemorate the birth anniversary of Satguru Lal Dass Maharaj, second master of the Bhuriwale Garibdassi sect at Sri Rammoksh Dham, Tapparian Khurd, in Nawanshahr district.
A three-day religious congregation was underway to mark the birth anniversary celebrations, under the patronage of Vedant Acharya Chetna Nand, present master of the Bhuriwale Garibdassi sect. Devotees from different states visited the place and paid obeisance.
While lauding the community service initiatives taken by the Bhuriwale Trust to provide better education and healthcare facilities to the residents of backward Kandi and Beet areas, the Health Minister assured that the government would extend help to augment infrastructural facilities and providing staff at the Community Health Centre at Jhanduan Kalan village (Ropar) and granting sanction to an eye operation theatre at Tapparian Khurd, Nawanshahr.
He said the government would also extend help to the Bhuriwale Trust to organise mega eye operation camps.
Meanwhile, as many as 657 patients suffering from various ailments were examined by a team of doctors belonging to allopathic, ayurvedic and homeopathic streams, during the medical check-up camp.
