Minister opens two skill courses at rehab centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 13

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh during his visit to Hoshiarpur launched two new skill courses — Multi Cuisine Cook and Hairdresser and Salon Artist — introduced by the District Red Cross Society at the De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre here. He said through the District Red Cross Society, the skill courses that the district administration has started for the youth who quit drugs, will bring light in their dark life.

The Health Minister said that while the District Red Cross Society has started the Multi Cuisine Cook course with the support of Food Craft Institute and the Employment Department will ensure100 per cent placement of the workers after the course.

He said the Hoshiarpur de-addiction and rehabilitation centre is the best de-addiction centre not only in Punjab but also in North India. He also inspected the de-addiction centre and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness, medicines and health services provided to the patients.

