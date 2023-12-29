Minister reviews progress of Central schemes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, on Thursday reviewed the progress of various schemes of the Central Government in the district and asked the officials to ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the ground level so that any eligible beneficiaries should not be deprived of the benefits of public welfare schemes.

In a meeting with the officials at the District Administrative Complex here, the Union Minister of State obtained detailed information about the beneficiaries of the ongoing central schemes in the district and the assistance being provided to them.

He expressed satisfaction over the administration’s implementation of the schemes and delivery to the eligible beneficiaries.

Meghwal reviewed the National Urban Livelihood Mission, PM Swainidhi, PM Awas Yojana Urban and Rural, Smart City Project, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban and Rural, Ayushman Bharat Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujjwala Yojna, etc.

He expressed satisfaction over the coverage of 89.80 per cent of the families in the district under Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana and also emphasised on the inclusion of more private hospitals under this scheme.

He also reviewed schemes like PM Vishwakarma Yojana, Kisan Credit Card etc.

Deputy Commissioner (Special) Sarangal said that various public welfare schemes are being implemented effectively in the district by the administration.

On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Uppal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (C) Major Dr Amit Mahajan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Jasbir Singh, SDM Jai Inder Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Jagdeep Chawla and officials of various departments were also present.