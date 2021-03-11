Minister visits Bhagwan Parshuram’s tapas sthal

Phagwara, May 3
Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa paid obeisance at “tapas sthal” (meditation site) of Bhagwan Parshuram today at Khati village near Phagwara on the occasion of Bhagwan Parasuram Jayanti.
Congratulating the people of the state on behalf of the Punjab Government, the minister said the government would follow the path shown by Lord Parasuram and eradicate anti-social elements to provide the rule of law to the common man. He said the government was working for the welfare of people of the state by rising above the religion, caste etc. He also handed over an ambulance donated by Jatin Kumar from Surat (Gujarat) to the mandir committee.
The minister also handed over the letters of appreciation to the blood donors at the blood donation camp organised on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested