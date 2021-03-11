Minister visits Bhagwan Parshuram’s tapas sthal

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, May 3

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Braham Shankar Jimpa paid obeisance at “tapas sthal” (meditation site) of Bhagwan Parshuram today at Khati village near Phagwara on the occasion of Bhagwan Parasuram Jayanti.

Congratulating the people of the state on behalf of the Punjab Government, the minister said the government would follow the path shown by Lord Parasuram and eradicate anti-social elements to provide the rule of law to the common man. He said the government was working for the welfare of people of the state by rising above the religion, caste etc. He also handed over an ambulance donated by Jatin Kumar from Surat (Gujarat) to the mandir committee.

The minister also handed over the letters of appreciation to the blood donors at the blood donation camp organised on the occasion.