Minister visits Surya Enclave, residents demand road connectivity with city

Jalandhar, October 5
Surya Enclave residents have a long-pending demand of direct road connectivity with the city. They have been raising the issue for years with the state government. Earlier, it was SAD, then Congress and now AAP government, the demand of the residents remain the same.
Residents of Surya Enclave, Surya Enclave Extension, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Avenue today met Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer during his visit to the city and raised the issue.
Rajan Gupta, president of the Guru Gobind Singh Avenue Welfare Society, told the minister that 120 Feet Road, that connects all these societies with the city, was still incomplete because of which the residents living in these areas had to travel more than 10-12 km to reach their homes.
“It is such a problematic thing but hardly anyone ever did anything to resolve the issue,” he said.
Another resident said even when governments claim of developing the city, there are residents of these areas who don’t have direct connectivity with the city. “We have to find different ways to reach our respective homes,” he said, adding that if the road gets completed major problem will be solved.
Rajnish Vashisht, another resident, said they keep on meeting leaders and ministers, but no one pays heed. “Whenever we meet someone, ministers give us assurances but then everything remains same, without any headway in the project. But else can we do, that’s why we keep on requesting them in the hope that someone will actually work,” he said.
