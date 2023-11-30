Ministerial staff extend strike till Dec 6, work hit

Phagwara, November 29
The Punjab State Ministerial (DC Office) Employees Union members extended their pen-down strike till December 6.
Work at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, tehsil and other offices in Phagwara, Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot sub-divisions and Nurmahal sub-tehsil remained paralysed today.
Nakodar unit president Satinder Singh Sonu said the state body had decided to extend the pen-down strike till December 6. Their demands include immediate transfer of arrears of various allowances into their accounts, extension of full pension benefits to those staff members who were recruited after 2004, complete implementation of the rules and proposals of the 6th Pay Commission.
They are demanding the revival of the allowances of the ministerial staff, release of the installments of dearness allowance and rollback of the decision of the state government pertaining to giving only basic pay and no allowance to all fresh recruits for the first two years of their service.
