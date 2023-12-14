Ministerial staff extend strike till December 15

Phagwara, December 13
Work in the offices of sub-divisional magistrates, tehsil, and other offices in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot sub-divisions and Nurmahal sub-tehsil remained paralysed on Wednesday following the Punjab State Ministerial (DC office) Employees Union members extending their pen-down strike till December 15.
Nakodar unit president Satinder Singh Sonu said that the state body had decided to extend the pen-down strike till December 15 for the issue of notification regarding accepted demands.
Their demands include immediate transfer of arrears of various allowances into their accounts, extension of full pension benefits to those staff members who were recruited after 2004, implementation of the 6th Pay Commission report. They are demanding the revival of the allowances, release of the instalments of dearness allowance, and rollback of the decision of the state government about giving only basic pay and no allowance to all fresh recruits for the first two years of their service.
