Ministerial staff gherao Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s office

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 18

Miffed at the non-fulfillment of long-pending demands, hundreds of government employees of various departments gheraoed the office of Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora near Jyoti Chowk and staged a massive protest on the road, blocking traffic for nearly two hours.

AAP must fulfil poll promise AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in his poll rallies had promised to revive the old pension scheme within one and a half months of coming to power. However, still nothing has been done. -- Sukhjit Singh, Joint Action Committee prez

The protesters under the banner of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union have already been observing a pen-down strike for the past many days. They said like previous governments, the AAP dispensation, too, had adopted a reluctant attitude towards the long-pending demands of the union.

They also announced a ‘pol khol rally’ in Shimla on October 29. They said the AAP government in their recent rallies in Himachal and Gujarat had given the same guarantee of restoring the old-pension scheme, therefore, they want to make the voters aware not to believe in their fake promises.

Visitors to government offices continue to suffer Owing to the pen-down strike of the ministerial staff, the visitors to government offices are facing a lot of inconvenience. They appealed to the Bhagwant Mann government to intervene and call off the strike as their files were pending for approval in the offices. Several vistors said they were being troubled without any fault of theirs. With Diwali holidays approaching, people are concerned that the work would further get delayed due to the indefinite strike. Many don’t see any progress till October-end.

“AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Finance Minister Harpal Cheema in their rallies had given assurance to the government employees that once the AAP formed the government in the state, they would revive the old pension scheme within one and a half months. However, seven months have passed, still nothing has been done”, said Sukhjit Singh, president, Joint Action Committee, Jalandhar.

He said the major demands of the employees were the revival of the old pension scheme, release of arrear of dearness allowance, restoration of 37 other grants, including border area, rural area and FTA allowances, etc. “If the government fails to fulfil our demands, we will intensify our protest. The pen-down strike which was extended till October 19, has been further extended for an indefinite period”, he added.

MLA Rama Arora, meanwhile, had assured the protesters that he will take up the matter with the government, and soon all their demands will be fulfilled.