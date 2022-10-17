Ministerial staff of 42 depts extend strike till October 19

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

Employees of 42 departments of the state government, who have been on a pen-down strike for the past five days over the non-fulfilment of their demands, have announced the extension of their strike till October 19.

The employees include members of the health, education, social security departments and clerical staff members. The decision regarding the extension of the strike was taken by the Joint Action Committee, Jalandhar, on the directions given by Punjab State Ministerial Services Union. Members of the Joint Action Committee rued that despite several requests, nobody from the state government has ever even deigned to talk to them. They added that union members had also sought time from some government officials, but to no avail.

Sukhjit Singh, the president of the committee, said that almost all services of the Punjab government had been affected due to the strike. He also noted that the strike is also inconveniencing the public, but that the government still remains unmoved.

He then threatened to extend the strike further if the government fails to address their demands. Besides, the protesters have also decided to hold a ‘Pol Khol Rally’ in Shimla on October 29. He said the aim of the rally is to caution the voters in Himachal Pradesh about the false promises that the Aam Aadmi Party has been making.