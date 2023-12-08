Ministerial staff strike to continue till December 11

Phagwara: Work in offices of SDMs, and in Phagwara, Nakodar, Shahkot and Nurmahal remained paralysed today following the Punjab State Ministerial (DC Office) Employees Union extending its pen-down strike till December 11.
Nakodar unit president Satinder Singh Sonu said the state body decided to extend the strike till December 11 in order to press the government to issue a notification regarding the acceptance of their demands.
