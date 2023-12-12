Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

The ongoing pen-down strike by the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union was extended for another two days on Monday. The staff announced that there would be no computer work and online clearance of files till Wednesday.

Amrik S Sandhu, state president of the union, said effigies of the state government would be burnt at the district headquarters during the strike. They also resolved to go on a mass casual leave on Thursday and Friday, which implies that they would not get back to work before Monday.

Sandhu said: “We will decide the next action plan by the weekend.”

The employees have been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, regularisation of contractual staff and release of three pending instalments of dearness allowance.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh extended support to the protesting employees at the administrative complex in Kapurthala.

SAD flays govt

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders today visited the district administrative complex to express solidarity with the protesting members of the Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union. They expressed anger against the state government for not being able to resolve the issues of the striking members. Former CPS Pawan Tinu, former district SAD chief Gurcharan S Channi and other leaders met Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and handed over a memorandum alleging inconvenience being caused to the applicants over delay in processing of their files in various departments of the DC office. The Akali leaders alleged that while on one hand the government was announcing doorstep delivery of services, on the other offices which were to process their applications were not able to work at the backend.