The two-day statewide pen-down strike called by the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union began on Wednesday, with ministerial employees abstaining from work across government offices in Hoshiarpur and other parts of the state.

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The strike brought routine administrative work to a near standstill as employees stayed away from official duties. Government offices wore a deserted look, while people, who had arrived to get various official works done, had to return empty-handed due to the disruption.

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The agitation has been launched in support of several long-pending demands, including implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, regularisation of services, restoration of pay scales as per the January 15, 2015, and July 17, 2020, notifications, filling of vacant posts, withdrawal of the Departmental Efficiency Test (DET) condition, release of pending arrears and implementation of a 2.59 fitment factor in revised pay scales.

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State vice-chairman and district president Anirudh Modgil said the government had failed to honour assurances given to employees, leaving the union with no option but to intensify its agitation. "The pen-down strike has received an overwhelming response from ministerial employees across the state. If the government continues to ignore our demands, the union will further escalate the protest in the coming days," he said.

The union said the pen-down strike will continue tomorrow, while employees will stage demonstrations outside government offices across Punjab on August 7, if their demands remain unresolved.