Home / Jalandhar / Minor boy attacked, robbed; one assailant held

Minor boy attacked, robbed; one assailant held

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:01 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tension gripped the densely populated village of Bhullarai in Phagwara on Tuesday after a minor boy was attacked and robbed by three men, who arrived on a motorcycle. The assailants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, assaulted the boy and allegedly snatched his iPhone and motorcycle before attempting to flee.

Before all three could escape, chaos erupted in the village as residents raised the alarm. Villagers managed to overpower one of the suspects, who was later handed over to the Phagwara police in a half-naked condition after being beaten up by the crowd. The injured minor was rushed to a hospital, where government doctors are treating him.

Witnesses said the attackers used a sharp-edged datar to injure the boy before taking away his belongings. While two assailants fled with the stolen items, the third was apprehended. Residents expressed serious concern over the brazenness of the crime, noting that such a daylight robbery in a village clearly shows that villagers are no longer safe from thieves and robbers.

Villagers have told the police to ensure the safety of people living in the surrounding villages and arrest the remaining two suspects involved in the attack. The police have seized the motorcycle belonging to the accused who was caught.

