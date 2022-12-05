Minor girl abducted
Phagwara, December 4
On a complaint lodged by a woman Pushpa Rani, a resident of Sabzi Mandi in Phagwara,the city police registered a case under Section 363 and 366A of IPC against unknown person on the charges of abducting her 15-year-old minor daughter. The complainant told the police that she works as a labourer and found her minor daughter missing in the wee hours of December 2. She expressed her apprehension about someone abducting her on the pretext of marrying her. The police are investigating the matter.
