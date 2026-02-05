DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Jalandhar / Minor girl abducted on pretext of marriage

Minor girl abducted on pretext of marriage

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:02 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
On a complaint lodged by a villager Hardeep Singh, resident of village Bhago Araiyan near Sultanpur Lodhi, the police have registered a case of the alleged abduction of a minor girl on the pretext of marriage.

SSP Gaurav Toora stated that the complainant said his minor daughter, student of Class XII at Shri Harikrishan Public School, Sultanpur Lodhi, was allegedly misled and taken away by Sukhwinder, alias Sukha. He alleged that the accused promised to marry her and, using this assurance, persuaded the minor girl to leave her home.

Based on the statement of the complainant, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Efforts are underway to trace the minor girl and ascertain the sequence of events. The authorities have stated that appropriate legal action will be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with the law.

