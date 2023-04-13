Minor girl charred to death as jhuggis catch fire

Nawanshahr, April 12
In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl was burnt alive when a group of hutments (jhuggis) caught fire at Bharta Kalan village, Rahon, in Nawanshahr. The jhuggis were reduced to ashes within seconds. Cattle were also reported to have perished in the fire. An inconsolable Savita Devi, mother of the girl who died in the fire outbreak, said her life had reached a dead end after this. “Uske sath hi mera sab chala gaya,” she said.
The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear. Police and fire brigade officials said that only children were present at the time of the incident while their parents (migrant labourers) were away for work. The families living there said that they had lost everything, including cash and valuables. It took several hours for the fire brigade to douse the flames. Three fire tenders were pressed into service.
DSP, Nawanshahr, Ranjit Singh said the statements of the families were recorded and the body of the girl sent for post-mortem. “I immediately visited the spot. The cause is yet to be ascertained,” he said.
Fire Officer Ajay Goyal said he ensured that the smoke emanating from the fire did not cause any untoward incident in the nearby wheat fields which is why one tender remained at the spot for more than six hours. “Flames were doused but we wanted to check till the last moment so that another problem did not arise,” he said.
