Minor girl found near Beas river, admitted to hospital

A minor girl, around 10 to12 years old, was found in a frightened condition near the banks of the Beas river in the Dhilwan area of Kapurthala district on Thursday evening. The child, whose identity has not yet been established, was immediately rescued by Dhilwan police and shifted to Civil Hospital Kapurthala with the assistance of a 108 ambulance, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

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According to police sources, information was received that a young girl was sitting under the bridge near the Beas River and appeared distressed. Acting swiftly, a police team from Dhilwan police station rushed to the spot and safely rescued the child.

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Officials said the girl was extremely scared and not in a position to disclose any details about herself or her family. Considering her mental and physical condition, police arranged immediate medical care and admitted her to the Civil Hospital.

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Station House Officer Dalwinder Singh said the child remains traumatised and unable to provide any meaningful information at present. He added that police have launched an investigation to trace her family and establish her identity.

A case inquiry has been initiated and further investigation is underway.