Minor girl goes missing

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A minor girl aged 13 has been missing under mysterious circumstances since February 10. Kulwinder Kaur, a resident of Nangal village, told the police that she was working as a mid-day meal worker at a government school in Chachoki village where her minor daughter was studying in Class IX. She said her daughter was unwell on February 10 and did not go to school. She herself went on duty, but found her daughter missing when she returned home. The police have registered a case. OC

Biker dies in road mishap

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Bachan Kaur, a resident of Chak Piply village, complained to the police that his son Jaswindar Singh was returning home on his motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle near Mianni village. The biker died on the spot. A case has been registered against the unidentified vehicle driver. OC

One held for murder bid

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Talwann village resident on the charge of attempt to murder. Investigating Officer Anwar Masih said the suspect had been identified as Gurmukh Singh, alias Manga, a resident of Talwann village. Ravi Rangila, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect repeatedly hit her mother’s head against a wall with the intention to kill her. A case has been registered.