Minor girl 'kidnapped' in Kapurthala

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly gone missing under suspicious circumstances. A police complaint, lodged by her brother Mohit Sharma, a resident of Mohalla Sudan, Sheikhupur, alleges that the minor was taken away on the pretext of marriage.

According to the complaint, the girl had been at her paternal aunt’s house on the evening of August 14. Her brother received a phone call from another sibling Sahil Sharma, informing him that Komal was not at home. She had been sent to a shop to purchase some items but failed to return. Despite immediate efforts by the family to trace her whereabouts, she could not be located.

The complainant stated that subsequent inquiries revealed that Sukhjinder Singh, alias Chinku, a resident of Gujri Mata Mandir, Sheikhupur, allegedly lured the girl into leaving home with the false assurance of marriage. The FIR further names his mother Sonia and father Sonu, along with an unidentified associate, as conspirators in the incident.

Police officials at City Kapurthala Police Station have registered the case under Sections 359, 366, IPC, based on Mohit’s statement and initiated an investigation. The family has urged immediate action, stressing that the victim is a minor and susceptible to undue influence.