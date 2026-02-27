Minor girl kidnapped in Subhanpur; three booked

In a case involving the alleged abduction of a minor girl, the Subhanpur police have registered a criminal case under Sections 363 and 366A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three persons accused of enticing a teenage girl away from her home on the pretext of marriage.

The complaint was lodged by Hardeep Kaur a resident of Hamira. In her statement to the police, the complainant alleged that Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Hamira, lured her minor daughter, by promising to marry her and subsequently took her away without the family’s consent.

The FIR further names two additional accused — Kamlesh Kaur, wife of Satnam Singh and Gurvinder Singh, son of Satnam Singh, both residents of village Hamira — for their alleged involvement in facilitating or supporting the act. The complainant asserted that her daughter is underage and was misled through false assurances of marriage.

Taking cognizance of the statement, police authorities registered a case under Section 363 IPC (Kidnapping) and Section 366A IPC (Procuration of Minor Girl), which pertains to inducing a minor girl to go from any place with intent that she may be forced or seduced into illicit relations.

Officials confirmed that a formal FIR has been recorded and investigation proceedings have commenced. Efforts are underway to trace the minor girl and verify the circumstances under which she left her residence.