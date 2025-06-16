Minor girl kidnapped, rescued; boy arrested

A Jalandhar Cantt resident has been arrested by the Rama Mandi police for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl on June 11.

Identified as Shivam, resident of Mohalla no. 16 in Jalandhar Cantt, he allegedly kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marrying her, however, the police arrested the youth on the girl's parents complaint after which the girl was also handed back to her family.

Arrested on Friday, the accused was presented in a court by the police today.

Chowki Incharge Nangal Shama, said, "Prima facie, it is a case of the minor girl going along with the boy consensually. However, since the girl is a minor, the boy has been arrested. The girl had been handed back to the family by the Rama Mandi police a day ago. Further investigation in the case is also on."

A 15-year-old minor girl had gone missing since June 11, after which her family was on the lookout for her. Following the arrest of the boy after the apprehensions raised by the girl's family, the boy was arrested and girl was also found after which she was handed back to her parents.