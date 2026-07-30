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Home / Jalandhar / Minor girl killed, mother hurt as truck hits scooter near Goraya

Minor girl killed, mother hurt as truck hits scooter near Goraya

Truck driver held, vehicle impounded

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 06:51 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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A minor girl was killed and her mother injured after a truck allegedly rammed into their scooter from behind near Goraya on Thursday.

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According to Road Safety Force (RSF) officials, the accident was reported to the team led by in-charge Sarabjit Singh, which immediately rushed to the spot.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that Vandana, wife of Rajeev, was travelling from Patara village in Rama Mandi to Ludhiana on a scooter along with her son Aarush and daughter Nitasha. Family members alleged that the truck struck the scooter from behind, causing the two-wheeler to lose balance and crash onto the road.

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Nitasha sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Vandana was injured in the accident and was provided immediate assistance. Her condition was stated to be stable.

The police reached the scene, impounded the truck and took its driver into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated.

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The girl's body was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Phillaur, for post-mortem examination.

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